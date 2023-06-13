Islamabad to Get Light Railway Transit Service Soon

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to introduce the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Islamabad to meet the growing transportation needs.

CDA’s planning wing has asked the Economic Affairs Division for financing from the Asian Development Bank, JICA, etc. The Planning Wing created a preliminary concept for this project, however, senior officers advised that it requires a consultant to do a comprehensive feasibility assessment.

Initial work identified four potential routes:

30.5 km from Rawat to Faisal Mosque on Islamabad Expressway and Faisal Avenue.

13.7 km from N5 commonly known as G.T road to Pakistan Monument via Srinagar Highway.

27.5 km from Rawat at T-Chowk to 26 No Stop on G.T road.

10.4 km from Pirwadhai to Faizabad via IJP road.

City planners considered using Islamabad’s existing railway track, which conducts Pakistan Railways’ (PR) principal traffic, but decided against it because the track is one-sided.

Sources added that while the planning wing started its preparations on schedule, executing this project is challenging since it requires large financing and political stability.

Waseem Hayat Bajwa, Member Planning and Design CDA said traffic engineering work for this project has begun. He said they are working with the Economic Affairs Division to acquire funds for this project and are optimistic because Islamabad can benefit from it.

LRT is high-capacity public transport with electric railroads on an exclusive right-of-way. Due to the heavy traffic on Islamabad’s roadways, municipal managers have chosen to introduce LRT to ease the traffic flow in the twin cities and facilitate the public.