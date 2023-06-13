Rizwan Surprises Fans After Revealing His Favorite City

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, surprised his fans when he revealed that his favorite city is Las Vegas, located in the southern part of the US state of Nevada.

Rizwan, along with Babar Azam, recently visited the United States to participate in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) executive education program.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Match Officials Panel for 2023-24 Domestic Season

While speaking during a media talk along with the all-format captain, Mohammad Rizwan shared an amusing anecdote that left the audience and cricket fans in stitches.

The 31-year-old wicket-keeper mentioned that upon his return from Vegas, he expressed his fondness for the most populous city of Nevada, leaving people surprised.

Rizwan humorously recounted how people asked him what he was doing in a place known for its association with gambling, shopping, fine dining, entertainment, and nightlife.

ALSO READ Former PM Imran Khan Backs Babar Azam to Beat Kohli’s Every Batting Record

Rizwan is known for his religious inclination and often captures attention on social media through his religious activities, such as gifting Quran and delivering sermons.

Last week, a photo of Rizwan went viral on social media, showing him presenting his teacher with a copy of the Holy Quran and receiving appreciation from cricket fans.

A day later, the right-handed batter was spotted offering prayers somewhere in the city while parking his car on the side during his visit to the USA.