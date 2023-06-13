Former PM Imran Khan Backs Babar Azam to Beat Kohli’s Every Batting Record

Former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, believes that the all-format captain, Babar Azam, is equal to Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, in terms of skills, talent, and class.

Speaking in an interview, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain said that the Lahore-born cricketer possesses impressive talent and skills and has been improving rapidly.

Imran Khan further added that the 28-year-old batter has been performing consistently and that he will easily surpass the former Indian captain in every batting record.

I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class. Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli. He is that good, from what I have seen

Earlier this year, Imran Khan praised Babar Azam, stating that he possesses the qualities of talent, temperament, and technique required for any successful batter.

Last year, Imran Khan stated that he advised the then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ehsan Mani, to appoint Babar Azam as the national team skipper in October 2019.

While praising the captaincy of Babar, Imran said, “Having him as the captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world-class so that he commands respect.”

Babar Azam has surpassed Kohli in numerous batting records across formats in the recent past, including dethroning him from the top spot of the ICC ODI batting rankings.