Skype Update Brings Weather Alerts, Bing Chat, Contact Info, and More

In recent months, Microsoft has been diligently releasing updates for Skype, introducing AI capabilities and improved translation features to enhance the platform’s functionality.

Continuing this trend, Microsoft has now launched another update specifically for Insiders, upgrading Skype to version 8.99.76.102. This latest update encompasses a range of new features alongside the customary reliability improvements that users have come to expect.

With the latest updates to Skype, users now have the convenience of checking real-time weather conditions directly from the desktop client. Microsoft has also added a weather icon that provides users with detailed weather information.

Furthermore, differentiating between Skype-to-Skype calls and Skype-to-Phone calls has become easier for users. The Calls tab allows users to initiate Skype-to-Skype calls and generate links, while the Phone tab displays essential information such as the user’s Skype Number, credit balance, available international call subscriptions, and options to recharge Skype credit.

Microsoft has also made it easier to identify Skype contacts. By placing their details at the top of the Contacts tab, users can quickly view the list of people using Skype. This improvement will be applied across all platforms Skype is available on.

In addition, users can now engage with Bing Chat’s prompts within the Bing 1:1 chat. By selecting a desired prompt, users can jump directly into a conversation.

Microsoft has said that the chatbot’s prompts will be reshuffled after each interaction and when the platform is restarted, providing a dynamic and responsive chat experience.

Furthermore, Skype introduces the Bing toolbox, a valuable tool for organizing prompts and chats within Bing Chat. Located at the top right corner of the Bing 1:1 chat interface in Skype, this toolbox offers various usage scenarios to help categorize conversations.

These scenarios encompass Education, Social Media, Travel, Creativity, Entertainment, Language, Sports, Technology, and more.

Moreover, notable enhancements include instant access to Bing Chat for new Skype users, allowing them to seamlessly engage in conversations right away. Additionally, audio messages sent consecutively now feature auto-play functionality, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable listening experience.

Furthermore, the update addresses a specific issue on iPad where the search bar was obstructing the visibility of the top chat in the conversation list.

Microsoft has mentioned that these features will be gradually rolled out to users over the next few days.