Affordable Xbox Series S Model Launched with 1TB Storage

The Xbox Series S is widely appreciated for its affordability and impressive performance, making it an attractive choice for those looking to enter the Xbox console ecosystem with a digital-only option.

However, one drawback is the onboard storage, which is limited to 500 GB, which can feel inadequate while keeping up to date with modern games. Additionally, while the system’s fast storage speeds contribute to reduced load times, expanding the storage can be costly.

This is why Microsoft has now announced the Carbon Black Xbox Series S, a variant of the original Series S console that addresses storage concerns with a generous 1 TB of capacity.

With a starting price of $349.99, this version offers a saving of around $30 compared to the standard 512 GB Xbox Series S and an additional 512 GB expansion card separately.

In addition to its expanded storage capacity, the Carbon Black console shares the same hardware capabilities as the original Series S. However, in terms of aesthetics, the entry-level console now sports a sleek brushed black finish, reminiscent of its larger counterpart, the Series X.

This design evolution harkens back to the Xbox 360 era when the initial white launch consoles were eventually complemented with a glossy black redesign and increased storage options, further enhancing the user experience. The Carbon Black Xbox Series S is launching around the globe on December 1.