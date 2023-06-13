Ufone 4G: Proud Connectivity Partner at Daraz Shopping Expo 2023

The sprawling Expo Center Lahore was the go-to place in the provincial capital this weekend, where Daraz.pk set up its first offline shopping expo, featuring more than 150 stalls and over 100 marketplace sellers offering goods from various categories.

There was much more than just quality shopping, and of course, Lahorites responded with marked enthusiasm. Ufone 4G was the official connectivity partner at the expo.

Ufone 4G, under the umbrella of PTCL Group, set up a magnificent stall, which was amongst the first to greet visitors arriving at the venue. It was also amongst those with the most footfall because not only was it manned by an amicably supportive team, but it also featured a range of modern ICT products and services for users to engage and enjoy an immersive hands-on experience.

A large number of users were drawn to the PTCL Flash Fiber section, which is redefining connectivity with its rapidly expanding network nationwide. Virtual Reality fascinates everyone and the visitors at PTCL & Ufone 4G pavilion were no different. People of all ages flocked to try out the wearable VR sets and enjoyed the captivating and flawless experience. Amongst all, the kids were most excited.

PTCL and Ufone 4G team apprised visitors regarding the products and services and how customers are at the center of everything PTCL Group conceives and accomplishes in telecommunication and digitalization.

Being the national telecommunication carrier, PTCL Group is at the forefront to drive digitalization in Pakistan. The Group aims to help engender a modern knowledge society and digital economy in the country to spur robust sustainable growth and development. It uses digital innovation as a lever for promoting socioeconomic enablement and inclusive growth.

The PTCL & Ufone 4G stall at Daraz Expo mirrored its vision for a connected future, built on the strong foundations of seamless data, innovative technology and a clear vision for leveraging ICT for long-term growth and enablement.

The way people responded to the company’s vision and initiative raises hopes that the connected future may not be too far.