A Look Back at Pakistan’s Top 5 ODI Victories Against India in India

As anticipation builds for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, all eyes turn to India as it prepares to host the prestigious tournament. The rivalry between Pakistan and India has long been one of the most intense and passionate in the sport. In the spirit of this rivalry, let us delve into the archives to revisit five memorable victories by Pakistan against India in One Day Internationals (ODIs) held in India.

These historic triumphs not only showcase Pakistan’s resilience and skill but also highlight the intense competition that awaits as these two cricketing powerhouses lock horns once again on Indian soil after a long break.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Match Officials Panel for 2023-24 Domestic Season

Here are the five thrilling victories Pakistan clinched against India in India:

1. Saeed Anwar Magic in Chennai

In an enthralling clash between Pakistan and India on 21 May 1997, Saeed Anwar played a monumental innings to etch his name in the history of not just Chennai but world cricket.

Anwar’s exceptional knock of 194 runs showcased his batting prowess and helped his team set a challenging target of 327 runs for India. His innings was a display of innovative brilliance, as he found the boundaries with ease, striking 22 fours and five sixes.

In response, India faced a daunting task in their chase as their hopes were dashed by the impressive bowling performance of Aaqib Javed, who claimed a five-wicket haul. Although Rahul Dravid fought to score a century, his efforts went in vain as India fell short and their innings came to an end with a total of 292 runs on the board.

2. Big Team Effort in Ahemadabad

In a captivating clash between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad on 12 April 2005, both teams showcased their batting prowess in a high-scoring affair. India, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, set a formidable target of 315 runs for Pakistan to chase.

Tendulkar’s masterclass was the centerpiece of India’s innings as he crafted a scintillating century. However, Pakistan approached the chase with a different strategy. They formed a formidable alliance to tackle the challenging target.

Salman Butt provided a steady start, laying a solid foundation for the innings. Shahid Afridi then unleashed his explosive batting, smashing a quickfire 40 runs off just 23 balls to set the tone for the rest of the chase.

The momentum was carried forward by the likes of Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Malik, and the indomitable Inzamam-ul-Haq. Their collective contributions propelled Pakistan toward an astonishing victory. In a display of remarkable resilience and skill, Pakistan achieved one of their most memorable chases, reaching the target of 315 runs in just 48 overs.

3. Utter Dominance in Bengaluru

In a thrilling match on 4 April 1999 in Bengaluru, Pakistan clashed with India in the final of the bilateral one-day series. Pakistan won the toss and set out to post a challenging total. Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq led the charge. Although Inzamam-ul-Haq missed out on his century, his 91 propelled Pakistan to a decent total of 291.

Chasing the target, the Indian batters were met with fierce resistance from the Pakistani pacers. The Indian batting line-up crumbled under the relentless pressure applied by the Pakistani bowlers. Azhar Mahmood emerged as the destroyer-in-chief, producing a career-best bowling performance. His devastating spell dismantled the Indian batting order, as he claimed an impressive five-wicket haul, helping Pakistan win by a huge margin of 123 runs.

4. Masterclass in Mohali

On 8 November 2007, the second One Day International between Pakistan and India unfolded in Mohali. India won the toss and chose to bat first, amassing a respectable total of 321 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allocated 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar fell agonizingly short of a century, scoring 99 runs, while Gautam Gambhir contributed 57 runs.

However, Pakistan stumbled early in their chase. It was then that Younis Khan rose to the occasion, playing a stunning innings of 117 runs. His partnerships with Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq proved pivotal as Pakistan triumphed with just one ball remaining, securing a memorable 4-wicket victory.

5. Jubilation in Jaipur

On 18 November 2007, Pakistan and India came face to face in Jaipur. Pakistan set a challenging target, scoring an impressive total of 306 runs with the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Shoaib Malik played a brilliant innings, scoring 89 runs, supported by Mohammad Yousuf’s contribution of 74 runs.

Pakistan got off to a strong start with Sohail Tanvir making early breakthroughs that disrupted India’s batting campaign from the very beginning. Tanvir’s early wickets unsettled the Indian batters and put them on the back foot. However, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh displayed great resilience, trying to steady the ship and resurrect India’s innings.

Just as India seemed to be regaining control, Shoaib Malik, with his all-round brilliance, dashed their hopes. His crucial wickets tilted the game in Pakistan’s favor and dealt a significant blow to India’s chances of victory, resulting in a 31-run win for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Rizwan Surprises Fans After Revealing His Favorite City

With the ODI World Cup 2023 being hosted in India, Pakistan’s current team will see the diversity of their venues and conditions for the first time and the young guns will surely aim to channel the charms of the Pakistani greats who previously excelled in Indian conditions. It will be interesting to witness how Pakistan’s young and energetic blend will fare in the fairly new conditions of India.