Direct Flights Between Lahore and Urumqi Resume

By Asma Sajid | Published Jun 14, 2023 | 12:37 pm

Direct flights from Lahore to Urumqi have resumed after being suspended for more than 3 years due to Covid-19 restrictions. The first flight, operated by China Southern Airlines, took off from Lahore airport on Tuesday at 9:50 am. 

A special cake-cutting ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport, attended by Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren and other dignitaries.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Consul General Shiren expressed his delight at the resumption of flights and emphasized the importance of Lahore in Pakistan. 

He stated that direct flights will strengthen people-to-people exchanges, trade, and investment between China and Punjab, and provide time-saving and cost-effective travel for traders, travelers, students, and tourists.

Shiren also acknowledged the market potential in Punjab and expressed confidence that the resumption of flights will encourage more people from Lahore and Punjab to visit China. The resumption of flights has been warmly welcomed by various organizations, including the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

