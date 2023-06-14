NCOC Ends Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Requirement for Traveling

The National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) has abolished the requirement for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival to the Point of entry in Pakistan.

The NCOC has also updated COVID-19 Policies for inbound passengers.

As per directions of the competent authority, the following policy decisions are made for all inbound passengers traveling to Pakistan:

The requirement for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival to the Point of entry in Pakistan has been abolished

All inbound passengers will NOT be required to present a negative PCR report before boarding or on arrival

2% screening for COVID-19 of passengers traveling from the UK, Gulf, and other countries has been abolished.

Enhancing syndromic Surveillance of all passengers arriving at the point of entry.

Strengthening Infection prevention and control practices to contain the transmission of pathogens at the point of entry.

All the above-mentioned policies shall be implemented with immediate effect until further orders.