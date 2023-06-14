NCOC Ends Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Requirement for Traveling

The National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) has abolished the requirement for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival to the Point of entry in Pakistan.
The NCOC has also updated COVID-19 Policies for inbound passengers.
As per directions of the competent authority, the following policy decisions are made for all inbound passengers traveling to Pakistan:
- The requirement for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival to the Point of entry in Pakistan has been abolished
- All inbound passengers will NOT be required to present a negative PCR report before boarding or on arrival
- 2% screening for COVID-19 of passengers traveling from the UK, Gulf, and other countries has been abolished.
- Enhancing syndromic Surveillance of all passengers arriving at the point of entry.
- Strengthening Infection prevention and control practices to contain the transmission of pathogens at the point of entry.
All the above-mentioned policies shall be implemented with immediate effect until further orders.