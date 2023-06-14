Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Finally Inaugurates Freshly Renamed IJP Road

After a year and 8 months, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has finally inaugurated IJP Road — now known as Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road.

It is one of the main thoroughfares, especially for heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), as it passes through various commercial areas including Pir Wadhai — the biggest and most popular bus stop in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The construction of the project cost Rs. 4.9 billion, while the completion of the 7th Avenue Interchange cost Rs. 1.7 billion. The construction of the forthcoming 11th Avenue project will cost Rs. 3.9 billion.

The redesign of IJP Road is intended to address deficiencies and enhance its infrastructure for commuters. As part of the redesign, the CDA Chairman emphasized the construction of pedestrian bridges, service lanes, and dedicated bike lanes.

The CDA board has renamed IJP Road to Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed Road to honor the national hero. This decision was made to recognize the sacrifices made by Kernal Sher Khan in defense of the country.