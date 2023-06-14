IMF Seeks More Clarification on Budget 2023-24: Minister of State

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha confirmed Wednesday that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday held a high-level virtual dialogue with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission Chief Nathan Porter.

Discussing the ongoing talks with the lenders these days, the minister told reporters that the IMF has posed many questions and sought clarification on a great many things in the fiscal year budget 2023-24, including plans for expenditure and tax collection in the new year.

They are concerned about the issue of expenses and taxes, especially the non-tax revenue, she added.

Pasha said the lender has been briefed in detail about the outgoing coalition government’s budget strategy and vision for the upcoming fiscal year, with additional technical-level discussions planned on other figures like expenditure, taxes, and exchange rate. She said the government has made it clear to the Fund that the budget is centered on bringing economic growth back into the country.

The state minister further informed that the IMF will hold talks with the Power Division and the State Bank of Pakistan. She said the lender will discuss the exchange rate and monetary policy rate with the central bank.

In response to a query on the federal government’s decision to increase petroleum tax to Rs. 60 per liter with the parliament’s approval, Pasha asserted that the decision isn’t final but confirmed that the option has been made available as law when required.