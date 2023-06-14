ECC Likely to Approve Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy 2023 Today

The Economic Coordination Committee is likely to approve the Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy, 2023.

Sources said that the Finance Minister has summoned the important meeting of ECC on Wednesday.

The Ministry of industries and Production will present the Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy, 2023.

The Chair will also take up a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) worth Rs 404.769 million for various Requirements of 6 Aviation Squadron.

The Ministry of Housing and Works will present a summary pertaining to TSG amounting to Rs.500 m in Favour of M/o Housing & Works Demand No. “128-Capital Outlay on Civil Works” during the CFY 2022-23.

Allocation of Additional Funds for Repair & Maintenance of “IB3160-Supreme Court of Pakistan Building, Isb” and “IB3156-Repair & Maintenance of Judges Residences Rest Houses & Sub-Offices in Various Cities” under Demand No”50-H&W” for the Year 2022-23 is also on agenda.

The ECC on summary of Industries & Production will also likely approve Funds to Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) for Payment of Employees’ Salaries, Operational Expenses Markup Amount to the Bank of Khyber, and Mutation Fee for Transfer of HEC Land to SEC.

The forum is also likely to approve Framework Agreement Between PLL and SOCAR.