IT Ministry proposes Committee, Working Groups and Implementation Cell for AI Policy

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) will form a steering committee, working groups, and implementation cell to execute the Artificial Intelligence Policy.

According to a document available with ProPakistani, a top management committee, four working groups, and a policy implementation cell will be formed at MoITT.

The steering committee will comprise government, academia, industry, and civil society members with equal representation of each stakeholder. Secretary IT will convene the committee, and in his absence, Member IT may be the committee’s acting chair.

The steering or management committee will analyze and direct the progress and performance undertaken by different working groups, the policy implementation cell, and the organizations resulting from policy interventions. The steering committee, being the apex body and custodian of the policy, will provide guidelines for new and existing initiatives to the National AI Fund in line with the stipulations of this policy.

According to the document, the four working groups will represent the four policy drivers, with at least one representation from all stakeholders. It will work in collaboration with international organizations and academia working in similar policy-making roles to keep the AI Policy updated and based on international best practices. It will provide recommendations on adopting international regulation standards to the steering committee.

These working groups will also assist in the research areas where policy measures are needed to propagate the industries, identify the obstacles, and address them accordingly. Their responsibility will involve monitoring and evaluating their domains and presenting recommendations to the steering committee.

These working groups will monitor and evaluate the operations of various organizations and will obtain their input. These groups will send their recommendations to the steering committee.

According to the document, the policy implementation cell will oversee day-to-day operations conducted to implement policy guidelines. The cell will provide operational support to the working groups and management committee for the smooth running of implementation processes.

It will work closely with the working groups and the steering committee to monitor the progress of policy implementation and provide ensuing recommendations on a monthly basis for streamlined policy implementation. The policy monitoring cell will report directly to the Member IT.