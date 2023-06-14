Japan Announces Internship Program for Pakistani Students

The Government of Japan, in collaboration with Pakistan’s PM Youth Program, has launched a paid internship program for Pakistani students.

According to the details, the number of Japanese companies planning to recruit global talent has been increasing, smaller companies, in particular, are facing challenges due to their limited experience in working with foreign professionals and a lack of professional networks.

To address this issue, “METI Japan Internship Program” has been launched. This program supports the overseas development of Japanese Small and Medium-Sized companies by hiring foreign university students and global talent. Through internships, participants will get a chance to understand job responsibilities in Japan.

Here is all you need to know about METI Japan Internship Program:

Types of Internships

This year, Japan is offering three types of internships:

Commuting Internships (A/A2 Course)

For this type of internship, you will travel from your home to the company where you will be working every day. You will have the chance to interact face-to-face with your colleagues and supervisor, which promotes effective communication.

Online Internships (B/B2 Course)

With this type of internship, you can gain experience from the comfort of your home or any other location. It is a great option for companies interested in expanding globally, as it allows for conducting surveys that are specific to certain locations.

It is also convenient for foreigners, as they can take part in the internship without going through immigration procedures.

Visiting Internships (C Course)

This internship is designed for participants coming from overseas. You will stay at an accommodation facility within commuting distance of the internship site and commute daily. It is a unique opportunity to gain work experience in Japan while experiencing Japanese culture and lifestyle.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be proficient in Japanese or English.

Candidate must be 20 years old and not more than 40 years old by 31 August 2023.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through METI Japan Internship Program’s official website.

Application Timeline

Summer Internship: Mid-May 2023 till late June.

Winter Internship: Mid-August 2023 till late September.

It is a great opportunity for this looking to move to a different country for a unique experience. Being the third biggest economy in the world, Japan is a perfect destination for an individual’s educational and professional growth.