Outdoor Work Ban to Start Tomorrow in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) announced a ban on working in open spaces and under direct sunlight during the hottest months of the year.

The outdoor work ban, also called midday break, will officially come into effect from 12:30 PM to 3 PM every day, starting from 15 June (tomorrow) to 15 September 2023. It will ensure workers’ safety and protect them from potential hazards and diseases during summer.

ALSO READ UAE Launches New Service for Education Certificates Attestation

Moreover, some essential works, such as laying asphalt and emergency repairs affecting public safety, are exempt from this ban. Works that affect traffic and services are also exempt if they get the necessary permits.

It is important to mention here that employers engaged in exempted work must provide water, shade, first aid kits, and other necessities to their workers in order to ensure their well-being while working and taking breaks.

Violating the ban may result in a penalty of AED 5,000 per worker, with a maximum of AED 50,000 for multiple violations. The authorities have urged the public to report any violations via the 24/7 call center.

ALSO READ Japan Announces Internship Program for Pakistani Students

In addition, the ban also restricts daily working hours to eight and requires employers to provide shaded areas for worker comfort during downtime.

Earlier, Mohsen Al-Nasi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, stressed the importance of ensuring workers’ health and safety. Compliance rates in previous years have been high, which shows UAE’s seriousness about safeguarding workers from the deadly heat in the country.