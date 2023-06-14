UAE Launches New Service for Education Certificates Attestation

In order to streamline educational document attestation, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new service for faster attestation of higher education certificates.

According to Khaleej Times, the automatic attestation service is part of the Ministry of Education’s plans to make this service faster and more efficient.

Under the older system, students were required to apply for attestation and wait for a minimum of three days for the files to be sent by the backend team. Only after receiving those files could the attestation process be completed.

As per the reports, six universities have already consented to use this accelerated service, which will help students facing delays during attestation.

As quoted by Khaleej Times, Director of the Certificate Equivalency Department of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Sameera Almulla stated that auto attestation service skips the requirement of sending a request for attestation. Now, everything will be done automatically since the university will be providing the needed information to the department. After which, the certificates will be attested, she added.

Explaining further about the service, Sameera detailed that all manual work has been digitized and does not involve human intervention anymore.

Via Khaleej Times