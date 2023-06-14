Peshawar’s Young Doctors Protest Unfair Wages

Medical professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are gearing up for another round of protests against unfair wages. They have issued a stern warning, stating that unless their salaries are increased in the budget and decisive action is taken against hospital bribery, they will cease providing their services.

The situation for patients relying on government hospitals in Peshawar has deteriorated significantly. The Young Doctor Association is pressing the government to implement a 50 percent salary hike to address their grievances.

The association has threatened a complete boycott of all services in government hospitals if their demands are not promptly met.

Moreover, medical professionals have cautioned that if their demands continue to be ignored after the boycott, they will escalate their protests by organizing widespread demonstrations throughout the province, highlighting the urgency of their concerns.