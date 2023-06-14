Shell Wants to Leave Pakistan

Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan Limited (PSX: SHEL), said a stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors of SPL, in a meeting held on June 14, 2023, has been notified by the SPCo of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL.

“Any sale will be subject to a targeted sales process, the execution of binding documentation, and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals,” the filing added.

“This announcement does not impact SPL’s current business operations, which continue. SPL remains committed to continuing to deliver safe and reliable operations for our customers and partners,” the filing further stated.

At the time of filing, SHEL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 89.17, up 7.5 percent or Rs. 6.22 with a turnover of 4,287,500 shares on Wednesday.