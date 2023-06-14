Xiaomi Redmi 12C Confirmed to Launch in Pakistan Soon

Better late than never, the Redmi 12C is finally confirmed to launch in Pakistan soon.

Xiaomi’s official social media outlets have been teasing a new phone launch and the latest hint dropped on their Facebook page confirms that it is going to be the Redmi 12C. Check out the teaser image below.

The image shows a puzzle hiding some teasers in plain sight. The words hiding in the puzzle include “MediaTek”, Redmi12c”, and “50mp”, all of which match the specifications of the Redmi 12C that launched around the globe in December 2022.

The Redmi 12C indeed has a 50MP main camera and is powered by a MediaTek chipset, the Helio G85 in particular. The phone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD with a 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W wired charging.

You can have 32 GB of storage with 3 GB RAM, or go all the way up to 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM, but it is unclear which memory variants will be available in Pakistan. The international model features Black, Blue, Mint, and Violet paint jobs.

We don’t have a launch date yet, but Xiaomi should confirm it soon now that the teaser campaign is well underway. The phone’s price is currently unknown too, but it’s clear from the specifications that it’s going to feature an affordable price tag.