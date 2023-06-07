Xiaomi is Working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rival

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi is preparing to launch a foldable clamshell smartphone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

This does not come as a surprise as nearly the entire industry has started moving towards different folding form factors. Other smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo have already introduced their own versions of modern flip phones.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro Launched in China

Xiaomi is already two generations into its Mix Fold series, the latest of which stands out due to its slim and sleek design. Therefore, it seems logical for Xiaomi to also offer a flip phone model.

According to Digital Chat Station, the upcoming handset will be remarkably slim and lightweight, following in the footsteps of the current Mix Fold 2. There is not much we know about the phone’s specifications, but since several phone makers are starting to introduce large outer screens, Xiaomi may do the same with its first clamshell foldable.

It will probably also feature flagship hardware so it can compete with rival foldables in the market at the moment.

However, given Xiaomi’s history of limited device availability, especially for its Mix series of phones, there is a high chance that its flip folding phone will be limited to China, at least initially.