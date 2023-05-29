Redmi Note 12 Finally Launched in Pakistan

More than 7 months after launching in China, Xiaomi’s highly popular Redmi Note 12 has finally arrived in Pakistan.

However, there has been no official announcement from Xiaomi and it is not available on the Mi Store page, but it can be purchased from Daraz, PriceOye, and other retail websites. The phone is available in Blue and Black color options in only a single memory variant (8 GB/ 128 GB) for Rs. 79,999.

Keep in mind that this is not the standard version of the international Redmi Note 12 powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. This is the 4G version featuring a Snapdragon 685 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The main camera on this phone is a 50MP sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter for closeup shots. The selfie camera is a 13MP snapper and it can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS just like the main camera. It retains the 3.5mm headphone jack so you don’t need to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 12T Pro Confirmed to Launch Soon

Battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh with 33W fast wired charging and a supporting charger is included in the retail box.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications