Google Now Lets You Identify Skin Diseases At Home

Google has introduced a plethora of new features to its app and services for user convenience including a “Try On” function for online shopping which we have covered in a separate article. Other than that, we also have useful new features for Google Maps and Google Lens.

Google Lens

Google Lens, a cutting-edge image recognition tool, has introduced a new capability that simplifies the identification of potential skin diseases. With a straightforward process of pointing your smartphone camera at your skin or uploading photos, you can access visually similar images that assist in recognizing potential skin ailments.

This innovative feature further allows users to describe specific skin conditions, including details like lip bumps or nail lines, providing them with valuable insights and information. In certain cases, this feature may empower users to self-diagnose common conditions without the need for a doctor’s visit.

Google Maps

The Immersive View feature on Google Maps, known for its ability to provide users with immersive 3D models of cities, has now expanded to include renowned destinations such as Florence, Venice, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

Moreover, users can now indulge in detailed close-up views of over 500 landmarks worldwide. This enhanced immersive experience adds depth and realism to virtual travel, building upon the existing city models of Tokyo and New York.

To further enhance the travel experience for both iOS and Android users, Google has introduced an “at-a-glance” navigation feature. This convenient tool enables users to effortlessly track their journey directly from the route overview or lock screen, offering estimated arrival times and directions for walking, biking, or driving.

These updates have started rolling out to Google Lens and Google Maps already.