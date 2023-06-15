Google’s AI Tool Lets You Try Clothes Before Buying Them

Following its I/O keynote in May, Google has been actively promoting its generative text and image AI tools, offering assistance with tasks such as essay drafting and artistic creations.

Nonetheless, the company’s primary revenue stream is derived from advertising and product sales. In line with this, Google has recently introduced a new shopping feature designed to enhance these endeavors.

Presently, customers within the United States have the option to virtually “try on” women’s tops. Utilizing images of real models spanning from XXS to 3XL, Google employs AI-generated renditions of clothing items from numerous brands available on their platform, including Anthropologie, Everlane, and H&M.

Users have the ability to browse through different body types and skin tones, enabling them to visualize how various garments would fit and drape on their own bodies. Once you find a model that closely resembles your own appearance, you can save it as your default virtual representation.

How It Was Made

To develop this tool, the company employed a combination of real model images and its Shopping Graph. During the models’ photoshoots, the company accurately determined their sizes by referring to sizing charts from various brands.

The process involved matching photos of the models wearing shirts in different poses and utilizing this information to generate additional images of the shirts from alternative angles.

Furthermore, the company seamlessly integrated images of the clothing items sourced from merchants with images of Google’s virtual model using generative diffusion models. The outcome of this intricate process is a diverse collection of highly realistic images showcasing the desired clothing items available for purchase.

How It Works

When searching for shirts, particularly if you’re on the lookout for a new trendy top for a night out, you’ll now notice a convenient “Try On” badge displayed alongside relevant clothing items.

By clicking on this badge, a list of models will appear, allowing you to scroll through and explore the options. For every shirt, you’ll find a comprehensive selection of 40 female models, ensuring that multiple models represent each size.

In this enhanced shopping experience, you will have access to guided refinements. Suppose you’re examining a shirt displayed on the chosen model but prefer a more budget-friendly version or desire the same style in an alternative color or pattern. In such cases, you can utilize dropdown menus to specify your preferences, and Google will generate similar options that meet your criteria.

However, it’s important to note that this feature is exclusively available within Google Shopping, as opposed to directly browsing the brand’s website. If you come across an item that catches your interest, you will need to perform a Google search to determine its availability and locate the necessary information.

There are other limitations as well. For instance, the “Try On” feature will show you all sizes available for a shirt, even if the brand does not offer those sizes. But at least the unavailable sizes are grayed out.