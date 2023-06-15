Pakistan and Russia Sign MoU on Exchange of Statistical Data between Customs

Pakistan and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Customs and The Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) on the Exchange of Statistical Data on Mutual Trade, at the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum today.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of Pakistan Customs, while Secretary Commerce Muhammad Saleh Farooqi also witnessed the signing ceremony.

In order to implement this MoU, the parties will cooperate in the sphere of exchanging information on the methodology used for maintaining foreign trade statistics, its significant changes, as well as the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, except data not subject to disclosure or constituting a state or commercial secret.

The purpose of exchanging information on the methodology used for maintaining foreign trade statistics, as well as the exchange of statistical data defined in this MoU, will be to provide both parties with the necessary information on mutual trade.

It is worth mentioning here that on May 19, 2023, when Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar participated in the Russia-Islamic World Economic Forum held in Kazan, the Ministry of Commerce signed another protocol on Customs cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. This is a link in the same chain.