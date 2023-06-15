PCB Announces Update on Shaheen Afridi’s Selection for Sri Lanka Test Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee has given the green signal to Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Contrary to earlier reports, it has been confirmed that the left-arm fast bowler will not be rested and will lead the bowling attack for the national team in the red-ball series.

Sources close to the Management Committee have revealed their intention for Shaheen to bowl more overs to further refine his skills and contribute to the success of the team.

Following a recent injury, the physiotherapist and coaches have set a specific target for the 22-year-old pacer to bowl a fixed number of overs to gradually regain his full form.

Meanwhile, national team director, Mickey Arthur, has approached Nottinghamshire regarding the potential participation of Shaheen Afridi in the red-ball matches.

Arthur expressed his desire for Afridi to join Nottinghamshire for the upcoming match, citing his previous successful stint with the team during the Vitality T20 Blast tournament.

Media reports have indicated that Arthur has requested the inclusion of Afridi in the match to provide him with practice opportunities, without any financial considerations.

It is pertinent to mention that the much-awaited series is expected to commence on July 16, with the second match may take place from July 24 to 28.