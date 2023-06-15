Large Scale Manufacturing Output Declines by 21.07% in April

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output decreased by 21.07 percent for April 2023 when compared with April,

2022 and 9.78 percent when compared with March 2023, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 9.39 percent during July-April 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year.

ALSO READ APTMA Warns Shutdown Without Concessional Energy Tariffs

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) estimated for April 2023 is 104.65.

QIM estimated for July-April, 2022-23 is 115.46.

The main contributors to the overall growth of -9.39 percent are Food (-1.52), Tobacco (-0.65), Textile (-3.53) Garments (2.66), Petroleum Products (-0.75), Chemicals (-0.48), Cement (-0.87), Pharmaceuticals (-1.41), Iron & Steel Products (-0.22), Electrical Equipment (-0.44) and Automobiles (-1.98).

The production in July-April 2022-23 as compared to July-April 2021-22 has increased in Wearing apparel, Furniture, and Other Manufacturing (Football) while it decreased in Food, Tobacco, Textile, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery, and Equipment, Automobiles, and Other Transport Equipment.