UAE Prepares Against Biparjoy Cyclone’s Impact

Authorities in United Arab Emirates (UAE) are fully prepared for the potential impact of the Biparjoy cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

To ensure the country’s readiness, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) convened a meeting of the Weather and Tropical Conditions Joint Assessment Team.

During the meeting, a comprehensive assessment of the tropical cyclone took place, with a focus on developing business continuity plans for the areas that may be affected. The authorities will take pre-emptive measures based on an evaluation of the potential effects of the cyclonic conditions.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that the protection of lives and property is its top priority. It has urged Residents are urged to exercise caution and follow any instructions issued by the authorities to ensure their well-being.

In addition, the authorities have called upon residents to refrain from spreading rumors or circulating misleading information about the cyclone.

Representatives from various entities, including the MoI, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), participated in the meeting, sharing their expertise to address the potential challenges posed by the cyclone.

Earlier, the NCM classified the Biparjoy Cyclone as a category 1 storm on Wednesday. However, it confirmed that the UAE would not be directly affected. The NCM reported that the cyclone’s center had wind speeds ranging between 120 and 130 km/h, accompanied by convective rain clouds around the depression.

Neighboring Oman also confirmed that the cyclone would have “no direct impact.” Oman Meteorology Authority stated that the storm’s center was approximately 1,050 km away from their coast, with the nearest rainy clouds located 550 km away.

It is worth noting that previous cyclones originating from the Arabian Sea have affected the UAE. In 2021, as cyclone Shaheen hit the region, some schools and universities in the UAE shifted to online learning. Similarly, in 2019, cyclone Kyarr resulted in flooding along the UAE’s east coast.