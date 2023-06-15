PIA Set to Resume Flights to US, UK and Canada

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume flights to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, a meeting was held to discuss aviation matters, where the Aviation Secretary briefed on various issues.

The meeting assessed service provision, security, laws, and measures to enhance capacity.

During the meeting, it was decided to initiate PIA flights soon for the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The Minister directed the necessary measures to be taken for this purpose and emphasized the need for cooperation to improve the standards of aviation services.

This decision indicates the resumption of flights for these destinations by PIA after a period of suspension.