Venue Conflict Between PCB and BCCI Delays ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule

After the Asia Cup 2023, the venue for the much-awaited match between Pakistan and India in the upcoming World Cup 2023 has become a bone of contention.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the draft schedule for the marquee event in India with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the proposed schedule, the Men in Green will lock horns against India on October 15 in a highly-anticipated game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Match Officials Panel for 2023-24 Domestic Season

However, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its reservations about the venue and has not given the go-ahead with the proposed schedule.

It was also reported that the conflict between the neighboring countries over the venue is one of the main reasons for the delayed announcement of the World Cup 2023 schedule.

As per the proposed schedule, the Green Shirts will play group-stage matches at five different venues during the mega event, with their campaign kicking off on October 6.

ALSO READ Former PM Imran Khan Backs Babar Azam to Beat Kohli’s Every Batting Record

The national team will face qualifiers on October 6 and 12 in their first and second games in Hyderabad before moving to Bengaluru to face Australia on October 20.

Pakistan will then face Afghanistan and South Africa on October 23 and October 27 in Chennai, respectively, while they will play against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31.

The Green Shirts will come face to face with New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 in a day match and will play their last match against England in Kolkata on November 12.