Zong 4G & PBM Celebrate First Cohort of Graduates from Digital Lab & Women Empowerment Initiative

Zong 4G, in collaboration with Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) and with the support of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MOPASS), held a momentous Graduation Ceremony at Zong headquarters, celebrating the achievements of the first graduates of the centre’s Digital Program.

These talented individuals successfully completed the comprehensive training program, gaining valuable skills in various digital domains.

Zong 4G proudly inaugurated the state-of-the-art digital lab at PBM’s women empowerment center in Islamabad in December 2022. This initiative aims to provide women with essential digital skills and empower them to thrive in the digital age.

The Graduation Ceremony also celebrated the achievements of 35 women from PBM’s Vocational centres who had skilfully crafted handmade sleeves for Zong 4G’s Sustainability Report for the year 2022, showcasing their creativity, skill, and craftsmanship.

Certificates of excellence were awarded to all deserving attendees, acknowledging their exceptional achievements and dedication to personal growth and development.

Additionally, Zong 4G presented tokens of appreciation to express gratitude for their unwavering commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zong 4G’s official spokesperson expressed the company’s commitment to women empowerment and emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities for all. “We firmly believe that empowering women is crucial for a progressive and inclusive society.

Through the digital lab and vocational initiatives, we aim to equip women with the necessary skills to excel in the digital era, opening doors to better opportunities and a brighter future.”

The digital lab, established through the collaboration between Zong 4G and PBM, will continue to provide women with essential digital skills, empowering them to become active participants in Pakistan’s digital economy. By equipping women with technological proficiency, this initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in the digital sector and enable women to pursue meaningful careers.

Mr. Amir Fida Paracha, Managing Director PBM, while addressing the ceremony, said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to empower women and provide them with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital era.

The Graduation Ceremony and Zong 4G’s recognition of women from our vocational centres further highlights and appreciates the tremendous potential and talent that exists within our communities. We are committed to continuing our efforts in creating equal opportunities and fostering sustainable development in Pakistan in collaboration with Zong 4G.”

The collaboration between Zong 4G, PBM, and MOPASS showcases a strong commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and poverty alleviation in Pakistan. By providing women with digital skills and vocational training, this initiative is creating a positive impact on the lives of individuals, families, and communities.