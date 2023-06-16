Exploring Bahria Enclave Islamabad: Luxurious Living and Lucrative Investments

Bahria Enclave Islamabad, the latest addition to the prestigious Bahria Town projects, is set to redefine luxury living in the heart of the capital city. Developed by Bahria Town Pvt. Ltd., renowned for its posh real estate ventures across Pakistan, Bahria Enclave offers a prime location, world-class amenities, and a secure community.

This blog by Graana.com will delve into Bahria Enclave Islamabad’s details, its features, development status, investment potential, and available properties, including plots and houses for sale.

Developers

Bahria Enclave Islamabad is a project by Bahria Town Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate management company based in Rawalpindi. The construction responsibilities for Bahria Enclave are entrusted to Habib Rafiq Pvt. Ltd., a reputable construction company with a proven track record in the region. Habib Rafiq Pvt. Ltd. has also launched its own successful housing project in Islamabad, named Capital Smart City.

Location and Access

Bahria Enclave is conveniently located near Jinnah Avenue in Zone IV of Islamabad Capital Territory. It enjoys proximity to key landmarks such as Park View City Islamabad, Islamabad Model Town, and Green Enclave. The society is easily accessible via Chak Shahzad, Park Road, Kuri Road, Kashmir Highway, Lehtrar Road, and Islamabad Highway. Furthermore, a new four-lane road is under construction, which will provide an additional route via Kuri Road.

NOC and Approval

Bahria Enclave has obtained the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for both Phase I and Phase II. The approved layout plans signify the society’s compliance with regulatory requirements, assuring investors and residents of a secure and legally authorized housing scheme.

Features and Amenities

Bahria Enclave Islamabad boasts an array of impressive features and amenities that cater to the needs and desires of its residents. Some notable features include:

Restaurants offering a diverse culinary experience Parks and Zoo for recreational activities Cine Gold Plex Cinema for entertainment Commercial areas for shopping and business opportunities International standard school and hospital for quality education and healthcare services Great Jamiah Mosque for spiritual solace Wide roads with green belts and footpaths for a picturesque environment Complete gated community for enhanced security Underground provision of utilities such as electricity, gas, water, and telephone

Project Details and Available Properties

In the beautiful community of Bahria Enclave Islamabad, those looking for their dream home will find a wide range of options available. This includes an enticing selection of houses for sale in Bahria Enclave, Islamabad. The society is divided into two phases, namely Phase I and Phase II, with each phase offering its own unique characteristics.

Phase I covers an expansive area of approximately 836 Kanal and boasts more than 600 residential plots. On the other hand, Phase II spans across 1180 Kanal and features 400 residential plots. Within these phases, you’ll discover 15 sectors, each with its own sub-sectors, providing an array of plot sizes to suit different preferences. These options range from 5, 8, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, to 2 Kanal plots.

Alongside the residential plots, Bahria Enclave also presents commercial plots of 4, 5, and 8 Marla, catering to those interested in establishing businesses within the community.

For individuals seeking the convenience of ready-to-move-in options, there’s excellent news. Currently, 11 Marla villas are under construction and will soon be available for purchase. To give potential buyers a glimpse of the luxurious living experience, a model villa has been constructed, showcasing the exceptional quality and features of these upcoming villas.

Block-wise Details

Block A:

Block A is the most prestigious and sought-after block within the community. It has already undergone complete development, and all the necessary infrastructure has been put in place. The land ownership has been granted to the plot owners, allowing them to proceed with their plans. Located at the entrance of Bahria Enclave, Block A offers a diverse range of residential and commercial plots.

Residents of this block enjoy access to modern civic and commercial facilities. The construction of a luxury apartment building called “Cube” is currently underway, and it is expected that the owners will be able to take possession of their apartments in approximately 8 months. One aspect to consider is that the land in Block A is situated in a depression, requiring additional filling during construction, which can lead to higher costs.

Block B:

Sector B is fully developed and provides all the necessary amenities for its residents. The possession of plots has already been handed over to their respective owners. However, it is worth noting that some of the plots, particularly those of sizes 8 Kanal, 10 Kanal, and 1 Kanal, are situated at a lower elevation than the road level. This can result in increased construction costs for these specific plots.

Block C

Sector E

Sector F and F-1

Sector G:

Sector H

Sector I

Sector J

Sector K

Sector L

Sector M

Sector N

Sector O

Sector P

Price Comparison with Other Housing Societies

The prices in Bahria Enclave Islamabad are competitive with those offered in Park View City Islamabad, which is located just opposite to this project. Taj Residencia, developed by Sardar Group, known for their work on Centaurus Mall, and B-17 Multi-Gardens, a CDA housing society, also offer similar prices. While these housing ventures have prices that are closely matched with this scheme, there may be slight differences.

Compared to low-income housing societies like Blue World City and Qurtaba City in Islamabad, the prices in this scheme are higher. However, these prices are justified considering the desirable location, modern amenities, and overall development that this society has to offer.

Although it may appear more expensive than most housing societies in the area, the prices are still lower than what Eighteen Islamabad is asking for its plots. The superior quality of development in this society sets it apart from other housing projects in Islamabad and justifies its price.

Investment Potential

Investing in Bahria Enclave Islamabad offers excellent potential, especially for those looking for a plot for sale in Bahria Enclave. There are several factors that contribute to its attractiveness as an investment opportunity.

One of the key factors is its prime location. Bahria Enclave is strategically situated near prominent landmarks and major road networks, making it highly accessible and desirable for both residents and businesses. The capital city’s proximity adds further value to the location, attracting a wide range of potential buyers and tenants.

Another significant aspect is the reputable developer, Bahria Town. With a proven track record of successful projects, investors can have confidence in the quality and reliability of their investments in Bahria Enclave. The developer’s commitment to delivering outstanding infrastructure and amenities ensures long-term value for investors.

Furthermore, the ongoing development work and upcoming possession of different blocks in Bahria Enclave present a compelling opportunity for investors. By entering the market at this advantageous time, investors can benefit from the potential appreciation in property values as the development progresses and the demand for residential and commercial spaces continues to grow.

The luxurious living experience provided by Bahria Enclave is another appealing aspect for investors. The community offers upscale amenities, beautiful landscapes, and modern infrastructure that cater to the needs of high-end buyers and tenants. This not only increases the demand for properties but also contributes to the potential for higher rental yields and resale values.

Considering the consistently high demand for residential and commercial properties in Islamabad, driven by population growth, urbanization, and the city’s status as the capital, investing in a plot for sale in Bahria Enclave, Islamabad, becomes even more enticing.

The city’s continued development and potential for infrastructure improvements in the surrounding areas further enhance the prospects for future appreciation in property values.