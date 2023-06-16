Pakistan Finalizes Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

The announcement of Pakistan’s national test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July is likely to be made tomorrow. The squad, which consists of 16 players, is likely to see three important changes, showing a fresh approach by the team management.

One of the big highlights is the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi to the national test squad after not playing a Test match for more than a year.

Apart from Shaheen’s return, two new players are also set to join the squad, bringing in fresh talent and energy to the team.

Aamer Jamal is expected to be included in the squad after gaining the confidence of captain, Babar Azam. The selection process is still ongoing for Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, and Ihsanullah, as their performances and fitness are being carefully considered.

Currently, Jamal is in pole position to be added to the squad due to his all-round capabilities.

Apart from Jamal, one of Mohammad Huraira or Omair Bin Yousuf, who performed well for Pakistan Shaheens on their tour of Zimbabwe, are also being considered for selection.

Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, and Saud Shakeel will also be a part of the squad.

The spin department will be strengthened by Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz, while the fast bowling unit will feature Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, and Naseem Shah.

Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Waseem Jr., and Zahid Mahmood are expected to be dropped from the squad.

Here is the expected squad: