Aakash Chopra Questions Exclusion of India-Pakistan Series from Test Championship

Former Test cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has once again sparked the much-debated topic of the bilateral Test series between Pakistan and India in the next two years.

The schedule for the upcoming cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) from 2023 to 2025 has been released, revealing that the arch-rivals will not meet on the field.

The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed his concerns about the decision of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to exclude the India-Pakistan matches from the WTC.

He highlighted the fact that these encounters have always been labeled as “towering clashes” in other ICC events, making it unusual for India and Pakistan to not face each other.

The former cricketer suggested that the cricket authority strategically schedules matches between the neighboring countries to boost their finances and ratings in other events.

Aakash Chopra also expressed his disappointment regarding the absence of India-Pakistan matches in the previous two World Test Championship cycles.

Emphasizing that the ICC hosts the final and awards the ICC mace, Chopra stated that all matches, including bilateral series, should fall under their purview.

It is worth noting that political tensions between India and Pakistan have hindered the organization of bilateral series between the two cricketing nations since 2012.