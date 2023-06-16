Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Tech Cleans Holy Kaaba’s Roof in 20 Minutes

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is now using the latest technology to clean the roof of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

In a recent statement, the General Presidency explained that a special team equipped with advanced tools can wash the roof of the Holy Kaaba in only 20 minutes. They are using the most up-to-date technologies to ensure the roof of the holy site is kept clean.

The cleaning process involves a few steps. First, they remove dust and clean the surface. Then, they proceed to wash the entire roof, along with the cladding holder, wall, door, and even the exterior using wet cloths.

To make the cleaning operations more efficient, the Field Services and Affairs Agency, responsible for services at Masjid Al-Haram has introduced both manual and electronic cleaning methods.

The General Presidency has developed a smart application that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) mapping technology. The machine used for cleaning requires a four-hour charging time and can work continuously for three hours.

By taking advantage of these advanced cleaning techniques, the General Presidency ensures that the roof of the Holy Kaaba remains spotless and well-maintained.