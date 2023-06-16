Pakistan Military Academy Takes Second Place in Prestigious Competition in UK

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul has taken second place in International Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the reports, Havaldar Nauman from 7 Punjab has been recognized as the best individual Drill Sergeant. In total, 16 teams took part in the competition. In addition, five Pakistani Drill Sergeants participated.

PMA Kakul secured the top position for three consecutive years in 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2022 and 2023, it secured second place in the event. The competition was not held in 2021 due to the global pandemic restrictions.

As per the details, the British audience also lauded PMA’s drill squad and commended their performance.

