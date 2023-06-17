Balochistan Postpones Budget Till Monday

Balochistan government has delayed the provincial budget presentation for FY 2023-24 till Monday which was earlier scheduled for Friday.

The budget announcement was postponed as MPAs and provincial cabinet members proposed new programs and demanded the consideration of the Planning and Development Department, reported Dawn. Finance Minister Zamarak Khan is expected to present the budget given no further delays.

“All MPAs from opposition parties, ministers, and even coordinators of the chief minister, were making efforts to get the maximum share in the last budget of the present coalition government,” stated a senior government official. He added that MPAs and ministers were trying to secure funds for ongoing schemes despite CM’s instructions for new development schemes.

Balochistan’s budget is expected to amount to Rs. 700 billion with Rs. 200 billion for uplift schemes and Rs. 450 billion to be received under the NFC program. The Chief Minister has already declared that the provincial government lacks resources to fund new programs with the upcoming budget for MNAs and senators.









Non-Development expenditures will take the major share of the budget and are expected to increase as the provincial government decided to increase salaries by 30-35 percent. A three-figure budget shortfall is also expected as the government failed to achieve the target for generating provincial resources.