Finance Ministry Directs AGPR to Stops Executive Allowance of AGP Officers

The Finance Ministry has directed AGPR to stop the Executive Allowance of the Auditor General of Pakistan officers.

The ministry has written a letter with regard to the stoppage/ recovery of Executive Allowance granted outside the federal secretariat.

It has been observed by the Ministry of Finance during the examination of the expenditures statement of the Federal Consolidated Fund that several departments outside the Federal Secretariat including AGP are drawing Executive Allowance.

In terms of Finance Division’s Office Memorandum F. No.10(02)R-312018-297 dated 19-07-2022 and 17-02-2023, only the employees in BPS 17-22 (excluding Private Secretaries) of the Federal Secretariat are entitled to draw the Executive Allowance Federal Secretariat means Ministries and Divisions only, as defined under rule 2(vii) read with Schedule-I of the Rules of Business, 1973.

ALSO READ China Refinances $1 Billion Loan as IMF Window Closes

You are advised to direct AGPR and its sub-offices to review the expenditure statements of the Federal Consolidated Fund and ensure that no one not expressly authorized is granted the Executive Allowance, the letter says.

It is also requested to stop such payments forthwith and ensure recovery of the payments already made. Needless to mention that the power to grant Executive Allowance rests with the Federal Cabinet, on recommendations of the Finance Division, only, it adds.

It is pertinent to note that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also directed the finance division to release Executive allowance for AGP officers but so far, the ministry has not complied with the PAC instructions.