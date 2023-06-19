KP Gets International Recognition for Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has received international recognition from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris for designating two tourist areas as Biosphere Reserves.

These reserves include the Gallies Biosphere Reserve, which extends from Bagnoter to Barian in Galiyat, Abbottabad district, and Garam Chashma in Chitral. Both reserves, particularly their forests, are globally significant as protected areas.

The management and administration of these reserves are carried out under UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere (MAB) program.

The MAB program focuses on meeting the needs of local residents ensuring the sustainability of the environmental system. The wildlife department of KP has successfully met the strict requirements set by UNESCO for establishing these protected areas.

This recognition highlights the importance of their conservation and the well-being of their residents. The Chief Conservator of the Wildlife Department KP deserves commendation for securing international recognition.