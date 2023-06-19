Pakistan to Get its First Car Rental and Freight Services App

Pakistan has witnessed the launch of its first dedicated smartphone app for car rental and freight services. Dubbed “The Movers” the app-based startup is headquartered in Lahore.

To begin with, the service will only operate in Lahore and will expand across Pakistan after gaining traction in its home territory.

The Movers’ CEO Naeem Saqib stated that, because the company is fully indigenous, its revenues will remain in Pakistan, unlike other companies that are hemorrhaging the local currency.

The company informed the attendees that it will offer discount cards and medical facilities to drivers, as well as free education to their children.

The company representatives stated that this application has a bright future. It will operate with the essential goal to serve its users and its employees in the best possible manner.

The dignitaries appreciated the launch of this indigenous app and encouraged other local startups to expedite their businesses. They added that such initiatives have a better chance of contributing significantly to the economy and offering employment opportunities to the masses.

