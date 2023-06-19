IESCO Goes After Electricity Defaulters in Islamabad

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has initiated a campaign to recover outstanding electricity dues, resulting in the recovery of Rs 82.5 million from defaulters in a single day.

As part of the campaign, 287 connections have been disconnected due to non-payment.

Dr. Muhammad Amjid Khan, the Chief Executive of IESCO, emphasized that the government of Pakistan has issued special directives to prioritize the recovery of outstanding electricity dues from defaulters.

In line with these directives, IESCO is conducting a comprehensive and non-discriminatory campaign in its region.

During the campaign on June 17, 2023, IESCO field formations successfully recovered Rs 82.5 million from 6,281 electricity defaulters.

Additionally, due to non-payment of approximately Rs 10 million, 287 connections have been disconnected.

IESCO’s Chief Executive highlighted the importance of the timely collection of electricity bills as a crucial responsibility of the field formations.

Any delays or omissions in this regard are considered unacceptable. He urged IESCO customers to pay their electricity dues promptly.

Timely payment of bills not only ensures uninterrupted power supply but also facilitates the timely completion of ongoing system upgradation projects.

Dr. Khan encouraged customers to obtain duplicate bills from various sources such as the IESCO website (www.iesco.com.pk), the IESCO Digital App (IESCO Light), the relevant Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) or Revenue Office, or the nearest Customer Service Centers in the case they do not receive their bills.