Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Inaugurate Margalla Avenue Tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Margalla Avenue on June 20. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started giving the finishing touches to the road.

Margalla Avenue has been completed from GT Road to the E-12 toll plaza. The six-lane Margalla Avenue project has been developed at a cost of Rs. 4 billion.

The total length of Margalla Avenue Phase One is 5.5 km. During the construction of Margalla Avenue, cracks were also reported in the road near Shah Allah Ditta.

The project was delayed due to the rectification of defects encountered during construction. The road was completed in January this year but was not inaugurated.

After receiving approval from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the road is finally set for inauguration.

Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also recently inaugurated IJP Road — now known as Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road.

It is one of Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s main thoroughfares, especially for heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), as it passes through various commercial areas including Pir Wadhai — the biggest and most popular bus stop in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The redesign of IJP Road is intended to address deficiencies and enhance its infrastructure for commuters. As part of the redesign, the CDA Chairman emphasized the construction of pedestrian bridges, service lanes, and dedicated bike lanes.