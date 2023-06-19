Tourists Flock to Picturesque Hill Stations for Summer Holidays

As summer break begins for children, many families are flocking to popular tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, and Shangla. These hill stations offer stunning landscapes that rival international destinations.

A recent news report highlighted the scenic vistas and rejuvenating atmosphere of these vacation spots. One student shared their love for hill stations, saying they provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and relax.

A foreign tourist praised Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for its adventurous appeal, while a tourist from Punjab described Shogran as breathtaking.

Shogran, located in Kaghan Valley, attracts hundreds of tourists every year with its awe-inspiring beauty. Kalam, 99 km from Mingora, is also a popular destination due to its stunning hills, freshwater streams, wildflowers, and refreshing breezes. A local resident is enthused about the natural blessings Kalam has to offer its visitors.