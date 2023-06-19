UAE Announces Eid Al-Adha Holidays for Private Sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the regulating authority for UAE’s labor market, has announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for the private sector from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June.

The holidays will be followed by a weekend, giving UAE residents a six-day break to celebrate the occasion. The offices will re-commence on Monday 3 July.

The decision is in line with the UAE’s Cabinet Resolution pertaining to the authorized public holidays for both the public and private sectors.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia officially announced Eid Al-Adha 2023 dates after sighting the crescent moon for Dhul Al-Hijjah on 18 June.

According to the official announcement, Arafat Day will be observed on Tuesday 27 June followed by Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday 28 June.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), also known as the Met Office, predicted the birth of the moon on 18 June at 9:37 PM, with the moon being sighted on 19 June.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the authority responsible for moon sighting, will hold a meeting for moonsighting today at the Met Office in Karachi. The Chairman of the Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting.