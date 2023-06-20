COAS Assures of Army’s All-Out Support to Govt for Economic Revival

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has assured Pakistan Army’s all-out support to complement the government’s efforts for the revival of the economy.

The Army Chief made these remarks during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where the government unveiled an “Economic Revival Plan” in the wake of economic hardships being faced by the country.

According to a handout issued by the Press Information Department, the event was also attended by Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The COAS, speaking at the occasion, assured Pakistan Army’s all-out support to complement the government’s efforts for Economic Revival Plan, considered fundamental to the socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis and reclaiming Pakistan’s rightful stature among the comity of nations, the handout said.

The plan envisages capitalizing Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of defense production, agricultural/ livestock, minerals/ mining, IT, and energy, through indigenous development as well as investments from friendly countries.

To fast-track the development of projects, the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been undertaken to act as a ‘Single Window’ interface for potential investors as well as to adopt a unified approach.

The setup will shorten cumbersome and lengthy business processes through a cooperative and collaborative ‘whole of the government approach’ with the representation of all stakeholders. It is aimed at creating horizontal-vertical synergy between federation and provinces, facilitating timely decision-making, avoiding duplication of effort, and ensuring swift project implementation. The high-ranking participation from federal and provincial governments clearly manifests the national resolve to turn around the economy despite all odds, the handout said.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister recalled that his government inherited an economy that was on the brink of collapse. He said that with bold and difficult decisions, it is now being steered towards growth and development.

The prime minister said that there are massive challenges ahead and export-oriented FDIs hold the key to economic revival. He said that the government has decided to adopt a whole-of-government approach that fosters partnerships within the federal and provincial governments for effective implementation and execution. The investors would be given primacy and fast-track approvals, through a well-coordinated approach, he added.

The premier observed that the expected investments would create jobs and livelihoods for the youth and women. The focus should be on empowering the youth and females to realize their full potential, he added.