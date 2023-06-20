Islamabad Reports Third Rape Incident in Seven Days

A third incident of rape was recorded in the capital city within a week, according to police reports on Monday. The most recent incident occurred at a guest house in F-7/4, where a man brought a girl under the pretense of a job interview and raped her twice. A case has been filed at the Kohsar police station.

The girl, who supports her family, had been in contact with the man for a year. He promised to help her find a better job and claimed to have arranged an interview for her on 17 June. He picked her up from Faizabad and took her to the guest house in F-7/4.

Around 10:00 pm, the man pretended to interview her and then raped her. After leaving the room, she returned to retrieve her belongings, including her phone. The man raped her again and later dropped her off at Faizabad at 1:00 am after threatening her.

Among the other reported incidents, a woman from Sahiwal was visiting her niece’s house on Adiala Road after a conflict with her husband on 13 June. She took a passenger vehicle from T-Chowk to Kutchery Chowk but was asked to get off near Garden City because there were no other passengers.

Three men in a car arrived at around 9:30 pm and abducted her at gunpoint. They took her to a house where she was raped by them at gunpoint. Four more men arrived later and also raped her. She was eventually released and filed a case at the Humak police station.

Similarly, on 12 June, a girl was raped at gunpoint in Banigala. A case was filed at the Banigala police station. The girl reported that a man invited her under the guise of discussing property matters and drove her towards Bahria Enclave before taking her to a deserted area where he held her at gunpoint and raped her.