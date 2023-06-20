PARC Approves 14 High-Yielding Rice Varieties for Cultivation

The Rice Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) approved 14 high-yielding rice varieties for cultivation in Pakistan.

In the meantime, the National Institute of Genomics and Biotechnology (NIGAB) of PARC has presented four additional fine rice varieties with better yield potential, reported Dawn.

The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) also recommended the fine rice cultivars aiming at boosting the productivity and profitability of farmers, while also proposing the cultivation of Sona Super Basmati, a 9.5 mm long grain cultivar, and Vital Super Basmati with better zinc and iron nutrition developed by the Rice Agriculture Research Institute (RARI) at Kala Shah Kaku.

National Coordinator Rice at PARC, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, presented 51 proposals for rice hybrids and varieties to the committee.

PARC Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali at the meeting reaffirmed his trust in positive estimates for productivity and profitability gains with the approval of these high-yielding varieties.