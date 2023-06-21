Dubai Crown Prince Prays for Missing Titanic Submarine Passengers

Crown Prince Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has prayed for the safe return of those who went missing while exploring the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean’s deep waters.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan, stated that search teams are diligently working to recover the missing passengers of the OceanGate submarine, which included Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush.

While search teams are working hard to rescue passengers of the OceanGate Submarine: Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush; Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home. We are following the updates… — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 20, 2023

In addition to anxiously awaiting progress in the rescue mission and sending prayers to the families during this challenging period, he stated that Dubai and its residents are praying for their safety and quick return.

Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-origin businessman, serves as the Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited. He, along with his son Suleman and other three individuals, went missing while they were on a dive mission to explore the Titanic wreckage.

According to OceanGate Expeditions, the deep-sea tour operator company, it lost contact with the submarine, which mysteriously vanished off the coast of southeastern Canada.

As per the company’s website, it is operating its fifth Titanic expedition of this year, which began last week and was supposed to conclude on Thursday.

The entire deep sea mission costs $250,000 per person. It starts at St. John’s, Newfoundland, then it heads out 640 kilometers into the Atlantic Ocean toward the wreckage spot.

In the latest development, sonar recorded banging sounds in deep waters of the North Atlantic Ocean while a search operation was underway to recover the five people onboard, an internal US government memo mentioned.

According to the US Coast Guard, a Canadian P-3 aircraft heard underwater noises and moved resources to investigate their source. But the agency stated that it found nothing.