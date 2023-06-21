Jazeera Airways to Start Flights from Islamabad to Kuwait

Jazeera Airways intends to start its flights from Islamabad to the State of Kuwait from July 12, 2023.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written a letter to the Airport Manager CAA IIAP Islamabad with regard to Jazeera Airways flights inauguration from Islamabad.

Jazeera Airways intends to start its flights from Islamabad to the State of Kuwait, effective from July 12, 2023, as per the schedule duly approved by PCAA Air Transport Department.

“Therefore I request you that all concerned under your kind command may please be intimated for their information and extend their professional courtesies to Jazeera Airways, in order to start with smooth operational activities from Islamabad Airport,” the letter by CAA states.

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, currently flies to over 63 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia as well as Europe.