ACC Rubbishes Zaka Ashraf’s Statement Regarding Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has responded to objections raised by Zaka Ashraf regarding the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per media reports, the ACC has firmly supported the accepted hybrid model for the venue of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and dismissed Zaka Ashraf’s concerns.

Speaking to the media on the matter, one of the ACC officials stated that all participating members have accepted the model, and there will be no changes to the plan.

“The Asia Cup model has been accepted by the ACC, and there will be no change. Ashraf is free to express his opinions,” the official said.

It is worth noting that Zaka Ashraf, whose name has been approved as a member of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG), reiterated his strong opposition to the hybrid model.

Following the approval of his name by the Patron-in-Chief, Zaka Ashraf expressed to the media that he had already rejected the hybrid model as it is unjust to Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf added that he would review the decision made by the management led by Najam Sethi and strive to make the best decision for the country as quickly as possible.

The PCB had proposed the hybrid model for the Asia Cup after India declined to travel to Pakistan, and this proposal was accepted by all member countries, including the ACC.