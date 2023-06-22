Pakistan Expresses Concerns Over World Cup Warm-Up Game Against Afghanistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed concerns about playing a warm-up match against Afghanistan ahead of the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

The PCB is considering scheduling a warm-up match against a non-Asian team instead, citing their already planned encounter with Afghanistan during the Asia Cup.

The officials further added that the cricket board has already contacted the ICC through an official note expressing their interest and hoping for a positive response.

This decision comes after the PCB had previously requested to consider swapping the venues of their matches against Australia and Afghanistan during the mega event.

Reports indicate that both the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have rejected the request of PCB to shift the venue from Chennai and Bangalore.

During a high-level meeting between officials from the ICC and BCCI, it was decided to maintain the original schedule, disregarding the plea from the cricket board.

The matches in question were originally planned to take place in Chennai and Bangalore, with Pakistan scheduled to play against Afghanistan and Australia, respectively.

Yesterday, it was reported that the ICC is set to announce the much-awaited schedule for the World Cup 2023 in India on June 27.